Rohnert Park catalytic converter theft investigated

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 7, 2021, 9:53PM
Rohnert Park police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at a mobile home park Monday morning.

The theft was reported just before 7 a.m. at Valley Village Mobile Home Park.

The victim reported she heard a loud noise outside her home. She went outside and saw someone running from between her two vehicles in her carport, police said.

The victim chased the person, who had a hood covering their head. The person got into the passenger seat of a gold Toyota with four doors and dark tinted windows that sped away.

Police released a partial license plate number of 5ZQ_847.

Officials want anyone with information to call police.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

