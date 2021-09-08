Rohnert Park catalytic converter theft investigated
Rohnert Park police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at a mobile home park Monday morning.
The theft was reported just before 7 a.m. at Valley Village Mobile Home Park.
The victim reported she heard a loud noise outside her home. She went outside and saw someone running from between her two vehicles in her carport, police said.
The victim chased the person, who had a hood covering their head. The person got into the passenger seat of a gold Toyota with four doors and dark tinted windows that sped away.
Police released a partial license plate number of 5ZQ_847.
Officials want anyone with information to call police.
