Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce hosts annual crab feed fundraiser

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce held its annual crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, with some pandemic modifications.

The fundraiser included an in-person dining event and a drive-thru food pickup option.

The drive-thru “gives folks an option who don’t want to be inside but still want to participate,” said Lisa Orloff, the chamber’s executive director.

Last year, with more stringent coronavirus rules in effect in Sonoma County, the chamber pivoted the crab feed to a drive-thru only event.

This year, the crab feed took place the day after Sonoma County’s 30-day ban on large gatherings expired. Attendees who dined in person were asked to wear masks when they were not sitting at tables, according to Orloff.

The event was expected to raise some $12,000 for the chamber’s operating expenses, according to Orloff.

“It’s one of our major fundraisers,” Orloff said, noting that the crab feed tradition dates back to before she joined the chamber staff more than six years ago.

The chamber sold about 170 tickets for the drive-thru meal pickup, which ran from 4:30-5:30 p.m. It sold another 170 tickets for the in-person dinner from 5-9 p.m., according to Orloff. Tickets started at $65.

The dinner featured cracked crab served warm from Have Crabs, Will Travel. It also included pasta, salad and bread from Mary’s Pizza Shack and dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Santa Rosa.

The chamber held a raffle and silent auction, with prizes including wine, hotel stays and restaurant gift certificates.

There was also a “mystery wine sale” with 27 bottles of wine each hidden inside of a bag. Participants paid $25 — the minimum value of each wine — and selected a bottle without knowing what it was.