Rohnert Park changes meeting sites to discuss police accountability measures

Rohnert Park public safety officials have moved two planned community meetings on police accountability.

The Monday, Aug. 30 meeting for neighborhood sections D, E and F will now be held at the Wedgewood Banquet Center at Foxtail, 100 Golf Course Drive.

The following night, sections J, K and L are invited to the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive.

Both meetings are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m.

The meetings will be hosted by Public Safety Director Tim Mattos, who will be discussing the recent City Council-approved measures on police accountability and community relations.

Spanish translation will be provided.

The city also added make-up meetings on Sept. 20 at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, and on Sept. 23 at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave.

A final make-up meeting will be virtual and is scheduled for Sept. 27.

To check your neighborhood section and meeting locations, visit the city’s website under public safety events.

To view the city’s plan or to review use of force and traffic stop statistics, visit the city’s transparency page under public safety.

Anyone who requires additional assistance is asked to contact the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator via phone at 707-588-2221 or email ADAcoordinator@rpcity.org, as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.

