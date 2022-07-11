Rohnert Park City Council district elections set for Nov. 8

Rohnert Park city leaders have adopted a resolution that calls for the election of council members in Districts 1, 2 and 5, to be held on Nov. 8.

The resolution also requests the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to consolidate the city’s election with the statewide General Election.

Under Rohnert Park’s district-based election system, voters will elect one council member in the district they are registered in. For the first time, voters in Districts 2 and 5 will elect members of the City Council for four-year terms.

Voters in District 1 will elect a member of the City Council for a two-year term.

Any registered voter in District 1, 2 and 5 is eligible to run for City Council and represent their district. Residents may use the address look-up tool at https://bit.ly/37EtD2d to find their specific districts.

Official nomination petitions can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, beginning July 18 through Aug. 12, during regular business hours as posted or by appointment.

If nomination papers for the incumbent City Council member in District 1 are not filed by close of business on Aug. 12, the voters shall have until the close of business on Aug. 17 to nominate candidates other than the incumbent for District 1.

Since this is the first time voters will elect council members in District 2 and District 5, there are no incumbents currently holding those offices.

As such, there will be no extension of the nomination period for Districts 2 and 5 pursuant to Elections Code 10225.

For further information or to set up an appointment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (707) 588-2227 or cityclerk@rpcity.org