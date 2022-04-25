Rohnert Park City Council to decide how to fill Linares seat

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday will discuss the process for filling the southwestern District 1 seat being vacated by Vice Mayor Willy Linares.

Linares announced April 18 he was stepping down to focus on his growing family. His resignation is effective May 25 or sooner, if the council appoints a replacement.

He was first elected in November 2020 and has more than two years left in his term.

State law requires Rohnert Park fill a vacancy by appointment or call for a special election within 60 days of when the seat is vacated, or around mid-July, according to a staff report.

The soonest elected officials could call for a special election is Nov. 8. The person who wins would serve the remainder of Linares’ term, which expires in 2024.

Two other council seats in southeastern District 2 and District 5 in the city’s northwest are already on the ballot. It’s estimated to cost up to roughly $90,100 for the election for all three districts, according to the staff report.

The seat would remain vacant until the election, opening the door to deadlocked votes on a City Council that with the 2020 election ushered in a more diverse and progressive majority that included Linares.

Another option would be to appoint someone to represent District 1 through the November election, where voters would elect someone to serve the remaining two years.

District 1 includes the area south of Enterprise Drive between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and has the city’s largest Latino population.

The staff report shows the council could make a direct appointment or open an application process.

If the council chooses to go through an application process, applications would be due 5 p.m. May 13, according to a timeline city staff proposed. People interested in an appointment must be 18 years or older, a registered voter and live in District 1.

The council would conduct interviews during a special meeting on May 18 and vote on the appointment on May 24.

State law allows the outgoing elected official to vote on their replacement in cities where seats are elected by district if the resignation will go into effect upon the appointment of a successor.

Linares would be barred from advocating on measures going before the council if the former official has a personal benefit, entering into a contract with the city or a city vendor, accepting a job with the city or applying for a permit that is subject to council approval for two years if he votes on his replacement.

