Rohnert Park City Council to establish goals for new year

Rohnert Park will begin to set priorities for its next year of city governance at a special public meeting Thursday afternoon, allowing a trio of new council members to settle into their roles and five-member council to work toward city goals with a focus on aiding residents and businesses through the ongoing pandemic.

With economic uncertainty still the norm, City Hall is closely watching its budget even after outperforming projections from June that led to making more than $9 million in cuts through this spring.

Each of the five council members said this week that maintaining financial health is among their top aims, especially with labor negotiations about to kick off with four bargaining units that represent the majority of Rohnert Park’s roughly 210 full-time workers, including employees at its combined police and fire department.

“Absolutely, I think it ought to be in the top five, because if you don’t keep it as a priority and start concentrating and focusing on other things, it can turn around quickly,” said Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams. “You can’t do anything else if the city is not in a good financial situation.”

But with sales tax revenues steady so far through the worst of the economic crisis, and Rohnert Park holding $18.5 million in reserve funds — equivalent to nearly half of its roughly $40 million general fund budget — the city still plans on no layoffs this year of full-time employees, said City Manager Darrin Jenkins. As a result, the City Council will have a chance to explore other projects over the next year or two.

Mayor Gerard Giudice, a newly elected councilman who will preside over just his third meeting, said he would like to see the council provide greater assistance the city’s homeless residents and bolster policies geared toward combating climate change. However, while the coronavirus continues to spread unchecked, and small businesses remain limited in their operations or closed, the city’s primary objective needs to be supporting workers and business owners, he said.

“Paramount in every council and council member’s mind in Sonoma County has got to be COVID and what are we doing to help residents and businesses to get through to other side of this,” said Giudice, co-owner of Sally Tomatoes restaurant and Heirloom Cafe in the city. “It’s a rough situation, so that’s where my heart is, and where my heart tells me to be.”

Councilwoman Pam Stafford, the longest serving incumbent, agreed that the council’s attention should be almost exclusively on navigating through the pandemic and working to save local businesses, while also eyeing the city’s bottom line. For now, that likely means postponing efforts to build a long-delayed downtown city center at the former State Farm Insurance campus, she acknowledged.

“The goals need to be based on what we have to do,” said Stafford, who has served on the council for 14 years. “Always part of the issue is how long can an agenda be, and how we get all these things in. We need to make sure that we can keep continuing to do all the work required to do in the city — the streets and water and the sewers and parks, and the things that people automatically expect.”

Following the November election, the city’s first under district-based contests, three of the council’s five seats are now filled with newcomers who lean progressive, including Giudice, 58. Joining him are Councilman Willy Linares, 36, and Jackie Elward, 41, who was selected by the council as the city’s vice mayor.

Linares, who is Latino, and Elward, who is Black, are the first people of color to serve at the same time on the council, and their election came amid a clear call for more diverse representation on the previously all-white council. Rohnert Park saw local demonstrations last summer during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and held three public listening sessions to discuss systemic racism and consider changes to city and public safety department policies, with a report due to the City Council for review this year.

“Personally, equity is important. I’m eager and looking forward to this meeting, because then we will have a heartfelt conversation about that, and see how we can put it and where it’s going to fit in our priorities,” said Elward. “And I want to see results of those listening sessions. That was first step, and you cannot reject the effort put into that. It was a beginning.”

The City Council also is scheduled to continue work toward finalizing a general plan update that will help guide the Rohnert Park’s land-use decisions through 2040. That document is where efforts to prioritize climate change floundered with the past council in the fall. Linares hopes to begin making the issue a lens through which city staff more consistently evaluate policy and project decisions that come before the council.

“Climate change and the environment are really important, not just in Rohnert Park, but our whole country and our whole world, and I don’t think we have the luxury of just waiting around,” said Linares, who works in marketing for Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier. “But I don’t know what everybody’s stances are on everything. I don’t know what it means to them, which is why this strategy session going to be great. We have to, again, as a group, see where we land on where it is amongst all of the issues we have at hand.”

