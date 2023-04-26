The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library nonprofit organization is hosting its annual spring book sale beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Saturday.

The sale, featuring paperbacks for 50 cents and hardcover books starting at $1, is open to members of the organization Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regonal Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park. Five-dollar memberships are available at the door, according to the event listing on the library’s website.

The sale opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. All books are half price or $5 per bag on Saturday.

According to the group, books for sale include nonfiction, fiction, mysteries, science fiction, children's books and book sets, as well as DVDs, CDs, and audio books.

On its website, the nonprofit says money made from the book sale will go toward providing materials and programs for local students and readers that are not otherwise available through the library system.

For more information, go to sonomalibrary.org.