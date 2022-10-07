The Rohnert Park City Council will meet behind closed doors this weekend to interview and potentially select a new city manager.

The five-member council is expected to convene at the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country on Labath Avenue to meet with prospective candidates. Meetings are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, according to public meeting agendas posted on the city’s website.

No information is expected to be publicly reported following the closed meeting.

Rohnert Park officials have been tight-lipped about the process to choose a new city manager, refusing to confirm how many applications were received, if any internal candidates applied and when interviews would be conducted.

But a council member told The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board that nine candidates were being interviewed for the city’s top administrative post. The job has been held for the past nine years by Darrin Jenkins, who is retiring in December after 19 years with the city.

Interviews with all nine candidates are scheduled Friday and Saturday and three finalists will meet with the City Council on Oct. 9 before the council selects a winning applicant, according to the timeline Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams laid out during an interview with the Editorial Board.

Hollingsworth Adams later told The Press Democrat that she had “overshared.”

Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz said if the council selects someone during the weekend interviews, the council would then enter contract negotiations with the winning candidate.

The contract must be approved by the council during an open meeting, and the city won’t be announcing the selected candidate until then, Schwartz said.

The process the city has laid out differs somewhat from the process Santa Rosa recently followed in choosing Maraskeshia Smith as its new top administrator last fall.

The Santa Rosa City Council met in executive session in late October to interview candidates and announced Smith’s selection on Nov. 12 before beginning contract negotiations.

The council formally appointed Smith as city manager and approved her employment agreement on Dec. 7.

While the names of candidates are often kept confidential until finalists are chosen, details about the hiring process of top municipal administrators are typically made public and routinely reported on by the newspaper.

Jenkins announced in June he would be stepping down at the end of the year.

Rohnert Park’s new city manager will lead Sonoma County’s third largest city, oversee a workforce of roughly 230 employees and a budget of about $177 million.

Beyond managing day-to-day operations, the incoming city manager will oversee the continuation of a decadeslong effort to develop Rohnert Park’s downtown, implementation of plans to reduce homelessness and possibly lead renewed negotiations with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria over its proposed casino expansion.

