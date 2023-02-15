People suspected of participating in sideshows in Rohnert Park could face jail time and a hefty fine under a new law seeking to curb the illicit vehicle demonstrations.

The rules outlaw participating in a sideshow or street race as a driver or passenger.

It also gives law enforcement an added tool to rein in organizers taking to social media to promote events and spectators within 200 feet of an event who are actively involved, such as filming the driving exhibitions or cheering on participants.

The new rules, which go into effect in 30 days, come as law enforcement agencies across Sonoma County seek to crack down on sideshows, which they say have become more frequent, larger and more dangerous in the last few years.

Santa Rosa was the first local government in the county to criminalize sideshows in October.

Tim Mattos, director of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, said the city has seen an increase in attempted events since Santa Rosa’s rules went into effect. In one case in mid-December, vehicles dispersed from a sideshow in Santa Rosa attempted to convene in Rohnert Park but were thwarted by police.

“We don’t want to be the go-to because Santa Rosa is off-limits now,” Mattos said. “This is probably not going to end sideshows, this just gives us the ability to address them in a much more proactive manner.”

The ordinance, first introduced on Jan. 24, was unanimously approved during a second reading on Tuesday.

Violations are considered a misdemeanor and are punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Police will conduct a campaign to educate residents about the new rules, Mattos said.

Windsor approved a similar ordinance earlier this month.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.