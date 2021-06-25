Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety asks residents to use app to report illegal fireworks

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking residents to report illegal fireworks through a free smartphone app.

The Nail ‘em app, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play, allows users to report the use, sale or possession of illegal fireworks in the city, according to a Facebook post from the department. The complaint, along with any photos and the GPS location, automatically will be sent to police or fire services.

Users also can choose to receive notifications about the results of their complaints.

Rohnert Park police are taking a “zero tolerance approach” to illegal fireworks this summer, the department said in the post.

Fireworks that are prohibited include firecrackers, skyrockets, Roman candles, torpedoes and fireworks that contain chemicals such as boron.

Residents who are caught using, selling or purchasing these fireworks may be fined $1,000 in addition to the cost of transporting and discarding any dangerous fireworks.

Although Rohnert Park currently allows safe and sane fireworks in city limits, voters will decide whether they also should be banned in a special election slated for Sept. 14.

The Rohnert Park City Council voted to hold the special election after suspending an April ordinance banning safe and sane fireworks in the city. The ordinance was controversial among residents, and opponents collected nearly 4,000 signatures to instead have voters decide on the fate of the ban.

For more information about fireworks in Rohnert Park, visit rpcity.org/city_hall/departments/public_safety/fire_services/fireworks.