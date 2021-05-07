Subscribe
Alin Bremauntz plays with her 7-month-old son, Raziel Hernandez, at home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bremauntz contracted COVID-19 two months before giving birth to Raziel. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Rohnert Park family reflects on Mother’s Day contrast: A mother lost to COVID-19 but a healthy baby boy

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2021, 3:01PM
Eight months pregnant with her third child, Alin Bremauntz stood outside Petaluma Valley Hospital with her extended family and, through a window, watched her mother Teresa Garcia die from the coronavirus.

Before Garcia passed on Aug. 19, 2020, one-by-one 22 family members said their goodbyes over a cellphone. The 74-year-old had suffered a sudden blood clot the night before and lie unresponsive, sedated, her vital signs slowly weakening.

Bremauntz said her mother, a “fighter,“ waited for all of them to say final words.

“She was fighting. We could see the machines and how her heart rate and her oxygen levels, ... little by little, her vital signs were going down,” Bremauntz said. “When I would talk to her, her vitals would be stable but then they would slowly drop down.”

A photograph of Teresa Garcia, Alin Bremauntz's mother, sits on an end table in Bremauntz’s home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Garcia died of complications from COVID-19 on Aug.19, 2020, at the age of 74. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A hospital nurse stood next to the family matriarch, holding Garcia’s hand when she died at 7:35 p.m. that August evening with her heartbroken extended family forced to stay outside to witness her passing because of the pandemic disease.

“I think her shift ended at 3 p.m. and she stayed with her, holding her hand. And for me, it felt like I was holding her hand,” Bremauntz recalled. “Everybody got a chance to say something, And I was just saying, ’It’s OK, Mom, if it’s time to go, it’s OK, we’re going to be fine. ... She was always worried about us, like any mother. She loved us so much.”

On Mother’s Day, the clan will visit Garcia’s grave at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol. Bremauntz will mourn the loss of her mom, even as she celebrates the special day with her 7-month-old son Raziel, born a month after his grandmother died.

Garcia’s death, one of Sonoma County’s 312 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic started a year ago in March, is a painful reminder of the callousness of the highly contagious virus that has swept the globe.

Bremauntz said family members did everything they could to protect Garcia from the contagion, isolating from others, sanitizing surfaces in their 3-bedroom, multigenerational home in Rohnert Park. But the virus intruded anyway like “un ladrón (a thief)” who comes when you least expect it, she said.

Last August, four months before the vaccines came to people’s defense, Garcia was one of 55 Sonoma County residents who died from COVID-19 complications. With the county’s vaccination push in high gear, last month there were only two deaths related to the infectious disease. In area skilled nursing and assisted living centers, where 95% of residents are fully vaccinated, there hasn’t been a single pandemic-related fatality since Feb. 16.

‘It got us’

Bremauntz’s husband, Rafael Hernandez, 48, said the vaccines could have saved his mother-in-law and the many others. The construction foreman said he has co-workers who say they’re not going to get vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

“I just tell them, ’Have some respect, people can die,’” he said, tearing up, thinking of his mother-in-law. “Even though you’re young and strong ... somebody can die.”

“It got us,” Bremauntz said. “We were being careful. (COVID-19) doesn’t respect anything, like how much I would miss her or how much I loved her. It didn’t respect any of it. It just took her away from me.”

Alin Bremauntz pauses to look at a photograph of her mother, Teresa Garcia, while in Garcia's former bedroom in the family’s Rohnert Park home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Garcia died of complications from COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 74. The room has remained virtually untouched since Garcia died. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Like many Mexican immigrant families, Garcia lived in a multigenerational home, with her daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren. She was a giving and loving person, full of life, her daughter said.

She loved cooking, hosting family parties and never shied from singing karoake, often belting out a tune by Pedro Infante, a singer and actor from the golden age of Mexican cinema.

In 2012, at 65, she participated in the Petaluma Butter and Eggs Parade, dancing ballet folklorico the entire route of the parade. Knee surgery soon after that and a heart attack five years ago, slowed her down but she was still lively, Bremauntz said.

Ultracleaning not enough

When the pandemic emerged in the county, the family immediately did what they could to protect Garcia. But there was also Bremauntz, who was pregnant, and her daughter Melanie Alcantara, 20, who has ulcerative colitis, and is treated with a medication that weakens her immune system.

“We were really careful when all this started,” Hernandez said. “I was so clean, spraying everything, cleaning the bathrooms, cleaning all the knobs.”

On his construction job, Hernandez insisted that he work only outside, kept away from others and always wore a mask.

Then on Wednesday, July 15 Bremauntz’s daughter fell ill, after apparently contracting the coronavirus from her boyfriend.

On Friday, Bremauntz took her daughter to an urgent care center in the East Bay for a rapid virus test. Her daughter came out crying. “She said, ’Mom, I’m infected.’ That’s when the nightmare started,” Bremauntz said.

“It got us. We were being careful. (COVID-19) doesn’t respect anything, like how much I would miss her or how much I loved her. It didn’t respect any of it. It just took her away from me.” ― Alin Bremauntz on the loss of her mother

Alcantara isolated in her room and the family sent Bremauntz’s 14-year-old son Ramsay to stay at an uncle’s house. Hernandez’s daughter from his previous marriage, Andrea, 20, went to her mother’s house.

Hernandez remained in the home, but kept his distance from his wife, daughter-in-law Alcantara and mother-in-law Garcia, eventually entering and leaving the house through his bedroom window to get food and other necessities for the family. Those preventive steps helped him avoid infection.

Two days later on that Sunday last July, Garcia was having trouble breathing and an ambulance took her to the hospital. She was treated and released on Tuesday. A couple days later, Garcia fell ill again and returned to the hospital. That same day, Bremauntz started to feel rundown. Shortly after that, she tested positive for the coronavirus seven months into her pregnancy.

“I remember cleaning the bathroom and feeling really tired, like I couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. “I was like, ’God, give me strength to do things.’”

Greater risk during pregnancy

Bremauntz started to worry about her unborn son, as she struggled with a fever, body aches and fatigue due to the virus. She said she was receiving exceptional care from her doctor and other providers at Petaluma Health Center.

Staff at Sonoma County Department of Health Services called frequently to offer groceries and other services. At one point, Bremauntz had to go to the emergency department at Petaluma Valley Hospital and was treated for the fever and soon released. She said the most important thing she received while she was ill was information, the assurance that she would be OK.

Rebecca McLeod-Marquez, a certified nurse midwife at Petaluma Health Center who cared for Bremauntz during her pregnancy, said the pandemic has been a difficult time for expectant mothers. Pregnant women, she said, have an increased risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“You’re more likely to get hospitalized. You’re more likely to need (intensive) care, you’re more likely to be intubated,” McLeod-Marquez said, adding there’s also a risk of premature birth. “Delivery is often (initiated) to help the mother’s likelihood of survival, because of the way the pregnancy affects their lungs and cardiovascular system.”

The nurse midwife said she tells pregnant moms and would-be moms to get vaccinated, both to prevent severe illness and to pass “antibodies to the baby.”

Alin Bremauntz, left, and her husband, Rafael Hernandez, play with their 7-month-old son, Raziel Hernandez, at their home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bremauntz contracted COVID-19 two months before giving birth to Raziel. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Disparate effect on Latinos

According to Sonoma County public health officials, between April 2020 and April 2021, 144 babies were born to mothers who experienced COVID-19 at some point in their pregnancies. During this yearlong stretch, 4,252 babies were born to mothers who did not get infected by the virus.

The pandemic disproportionately affected Latinos during pregnancy, just as it has hurt this ethnic population overall. About 2% of all local Latino females between age 15 and 50 who contracted the virus had COVID-19 during pregnancy. That share was 1% for white females.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said everyone needs to do his or her part to finally end the pandemic and get fully vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable as the infectious disease lingers and could flare up again. That includes the elderly, the medically frail, pregnant women and those from disadvantaged communities hit hard by the virus.

"It’s not just for you. It’s for the entire community,“ Mase said. ”Overall, the more people who get vaccinated in the community, the sooner we’re going to see a return back to normal, for everybody.“

Everyone in Bremauntz’s immediate family, aside from her 14-year-old son Ramsay, has received at least the first shot of the two most widely administered vaccines, both of which require two shots for full protection against COVID-19.

Hard to accept mom’s gone

Reflecting on the bittersweet Mother’s Day, she is thankful her infant son Raziel was born healthy last summer, but she wishes her mother was alive to see her grandson.

Alin Bremauntz holds her 7-month-old son Raziel Hernandez at home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bremauntz contracted COVID-19 two months before giving birth to Raziel. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Her brother Erick Bremauntz, 31, Garcia’s youngest son and also a Rohnert Park resident, said he’s still not used to his mother being gone.

Sometimes when he visits the home of his sister and her family, it’s like his mother is still there, he said.

“When I come here and I open the fridge and I see her little photos and stuff, I’m like, ’Oh,’ and then I look to the corner where she usually was sitting and she’s not there,” he said, standing recently in the kitchen of sister Alin Bremauntz’s house.

To those in the community who are hesitant or unwilling to get vaccinated, she said, the virus “is real. It’s happening to other people and it happened to my family.

“We lost a warrior. We lost her wisdom,” she said, gently bouncing her cooing baby boy in her arms. “My son is not going to get to see her, to receive her love.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

