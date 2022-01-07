Rohnert Park firefighters extinguish garage fire

A car battery is likely to blame for a garage fire in Rohnert Park early Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and Rancho Adobe Fire District responded to a 911 call around 1:28 p.m. from the 7200 block of Circle Drive in Rohnert Park about a car ablaze.

Police arrived to find the car on fire and heavy smoke pouring from a garage.

An officer helped an elderly woman evacuate the house and directed arriving fire crews to the source of the fire. The initial investigation identified a problem with the vehicle’s battery as the likely source of the fire.

Crews contained to the blaze to the garage, with no extension into the main residence. They helped air out the house, allowing occupants to reenter shortly thereafter.

There is no estimate as to how much damage the fire caused.