Rohnert Park girl recalls last goodbye before cousin, best friend die in crash

When Lupe Cruz parted ways with her cousin in Rohnert Park Saturday morning, she didn’t know it would be the last time she would say goodbye.

“I looked her in the eyes and I told her I love her, and see you later. I said that confidently — because I always see her. I always saw her,” Cruz, 17, said Tuesday as she fought back tears.

Her 16-year-old cousin, Amada Salinas-Agular, and her best friend, Rohnert Park resident Lorena Recendez-Martinez, 17, were killed Saturday night in a violent crash on Golf Course Drive.

Recendez-Martinez’s family commented on her death Monday afternoon but it wasn’t until Tuesday that the Press Democrat could reach Salinas-Agular’s family.

Salinas-Agular, who would have been a sophomore in high school this fall, was a Los Angeles native.

She was staying with Cruz in Rohnert Park for the summer, which she did every year. It’s how she became good friends with Recendez-Martinez.

Cruz, who will be a senior at Rohnert Park High School in the fall, said her cousin had three siblings. She could be quiet and reserved with strangers but was really fun and outgoing with people closest to her.

She loved Korean corn dogs, jasmine tea, and watched the show “Shameless” religiously.

One of her favorite things in the world was visiting Santa Monica beach and talking endlessly with her friends during sunset, Cruz added.

In May, Cruz visited Salinas-Agular in Los Angeles to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Salinas-Agular’s mother’s death from cancer.

Afterward their families drove back together to Rohnert Park.

“Everywhere she went, I would go,” said Cruz. “The one time I dropped her off, she leaves me forever.”

Salinas-Agular and Recendez-Martinez were killed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in a single-car crash at Golf Course Drive and Roberts Lake Road.

Investigators believe the westbound Mercedes Coupe, driven by Recendez-Martinez, struck a curb while negotiating the curve of the roadway.

The car, authorities said, “jumped over the curb and hit two street signs and two trees, ultimately hitting” a light pole.

Funeral arrangements for both girls were still pending as of Tuesday, but loved ones established GoFundMe fundraisers for Recendez-Martinez and Salinas-Agular.

Police are investigating the timeline of events leading up to the single-vehicle crash in order to determine why it happened, Rohnert Park police Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said Tuesday.

He said investigators are looking into whether the girls were at a graduation party earlier in the night and are awaiting toxicology reports to see if alcohol was a factor.

Cruz confirmed that the girls did attend a graduation party Saturday night. She said she didn’t go because she was with her mother.

Recendez-Martinez decided to go and Salinas-Agular went with her.

During the party, Cruz said, her cousin sent her a text saying she felt odd because she didn’t know anyone except Recendez-Martinez.

Just before 9 p.m. Salinas-Agular sent another text that said, “Oh my God, dude.”

Cruz said that was the last communication she had with her cousin.

“I’m gonna miss everything about her, everything, everything,” she said. “I don’t know why she left me. I needed her so much. I wake up now and she’s gone.”

Johnson said the chain of events is unclear.

“There are many unanswered questions, even for us,” he said Tuesday. “The only thing we have that’s definitive, and it’s from an eye witness, is that (the crash was) speed-related.”

A witness told police the car was traveling well above the speed limit on the roadway.

Golf Course Drive is about 1.8 miles long and goes east to west with a 40 mph speed limit at the stretch leading up to the intersection.

Westbound traffic eases into a gradual curve as it approaches the crash site just east of Highway 101.

Johnson said he could only recall crashes happening in the area on about two occasions before Saturday night. They resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and police concluded speed was the cause for each.

Speeding and DUI citations are not unheard of near Golf Course and Roberts Lake, and Johnson stressed that road conditions were not a factor in any previous crashes.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a problem intersection,” he said of the crash site.

Johnson referred questions about Golf Course’s traffic trends and safety measures to the city’s Public Works Department.

The Press Democrat reached an official with the agency late Tuesday, who said it “would take some time to research the answers” to any questions about the roadway.

You can reach Staff Writers Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com and Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com.