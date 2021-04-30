Rohnert Park group uses rock art to inspire

A rock isn’t just a rock in Rohnert Park. It could be a hot dog or a watermelon slice, or even a tyrannosaurus rex. Decorative rocks are popping up throughout the community, hand-painted by crafty and creative people of all ages and artistic abilities.

The rocks are hidden — often in plain sight — along trails and walkways and in parks, residential neighborhoods and shopping centers, just waiting to be found.

Patty Martin is among those who decorate and place rocks around town as part of a Facebook group called Rohnert Park Rocks. Although the retiree claims she has “absolutely no artistic experience,” she has a knack for studying the shape, size and texture of rocks to see beyond the obvious.

“I like to look at them and paint what it looks like,” Martin said. The seeded watermelon, hot dog with mustard and T-rex with ferocious-looking teeth are among her creations. Also, “There’s an alligator out there somewhere.” She’s painted “well over” 100 rocks since joining the online group in late March.

She hasn’t ventured too far from the mobile home park where she lives, preferring to place her rocks in neighboring parks where children are more likely to find them. She posts photos of her creations on the group’s Facebook page and offers hints about where they might be found.

“It’s a kick in the pants,” Martin said. “I get a lot of joy doing this.”

For Sheila Peterson, who founded Rohnert Park Rocks and is its administrator, the campaign is one with numerous rewards. More than 1,200 people have joined the Facebook page she started about two years ago to help build community and brighten people’s day.

She spotted a similar Facebook page based in Washington’s Yakima Valley and thought it was “a cute idea.” Slow-going at first, “with COVID it just exploded.” Rohnert Park resident Lisa Collodi now helps as the local group’s moderator.

With more people at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and the world in need of happiness, decorative rocks have been showing up near doctors’ offices, playgrounds and pretty much anywhere people might find them.

“It gets you out of the house,” Peterson said. That’s been particularly welcome during the pandemic, when social activities have been restricted.

Peterson, who works in real estate, has painted about 100 rocks, with a preference for bumblebees and messages to “Bee Happy,” plus seascapes with palm trees. She invites friends to join her for wine and rock painting and has taken her art supplies along on camping trips.

“It gives you an outlet to be creative,” she said. “It’s fun. People can do it together.” While there’s joy in painting rocks, knowing others will find them is “a great feeling.”

Some share their discoveries on the Facebook page, prompted by an address written on the back of many rocks.

“It’s like finding a little treasure,” Peterson said.

One Facebook post shows a photo of a rock painted pink, with a cup of coffee holding hands with a sprinkle doughnut. It proclaims “Besties.” The post notes the rock was found and then hidden again for the next person to discover.

Peterson said people are free to keep the rocks or can hide them again. “There are no rules,” she said. Kids can paint rocks; some designs appear to be completed by professional artists. Acrylic paints and paint pens work well on cleaned rocks that can be plucked from back yards or purchased online, at crafts stores or from landscape supply companies. Peterson suggests protecting designs from the elements by applying a coat of sealant like Mod Podge.

To protect wildlife, rocks shouldn’t include baubles like plastic googly eyes, jewels or puffy stickers that could be a choking hazard for birds, squirrels, raccoons and other animals.

The idea is to bring unexpected smiles. Rohnert Park Rocks recently inspired another rock-painting group in Cotati. Another was established in Petaluma several years ago; countless others exist across the country and beyond. The popular movement reportedly started in 2015 as The Kindness Rocks Project on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a way to spread kindness and inspirational messages.

For Martin, the opportunity to paint rocks gives her a sense of accomplishment after retiring more than a year ago. She’d worked nearly 35 years at a neighborhood pet store in Rohnert Park, but wasn’t quite ready for retirement when the store permanently closed. “I was bored and felt like I had no purpose,” she said. “Every day was like a Saturday.”

When her daughter told her about Rohnert Park Rocks, she headed out to buy acrylic paints and some inexpensive paint brushes. As she honed her skills, she upgraded to better brushes. Her designs have included penguins, unicorns and flowers and sometimes offer messages like “Choose Joy,” “Forgive” and “Wish.”

Smiley faces, hearts, rainbows, dogs, cats, cars, ladybugs, butterflies, birds and ice cream cones with sweet faces are among the rock designs crafted by community members. Facebook photos of smiling kids holding decorative rocks attest to the fun of finding someone else’s artistic effort.

“There’s nothing better,” Martin said, “than bringing a smile to someone’s face.”

For more information, visit Rohnert Park Rocks on Facebook.