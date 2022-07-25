Rohnert Park house fire causes $200,000 in damage

Two people were displaced by a house fire in Rohnert Park on Sunday that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, officials said.

A bicycle pump that was placed on a desk while its lithium ion battery charged may be to blame for the blaze, according to Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The fire on Michael Way was reported around 1:45 p.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the roof and heard an alarm, according to press release from the Department of Public Safety.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire in the kitchen and smoke filled the second story of the home, officials said.

Rohnert Park firefighters doused the blaze with help from the Rancho Adobe, Sonoma County and Gold Ridge fire districts and the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Investigators noted that the fire appeared to have started on a desk beneath the stairs to the second floor, which was where the air pump was charging, officials said.

