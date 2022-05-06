Rohnert Park house fire causes $400,000 in damage

A Rohnert Park house fire was blamed on someone cooking food and it caused about $400,000 in damage Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of McNair Court, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The building’s attic and outside area were on fire when firefighters got to the scene.

All occupants were evacuated before the arrival of firefighters and the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire started in an attached shed where someone had been cooking. Flames then spread to the main building.

Rancho Adobe, Gold Ridge Fire and Sonoma County Fire departments assisted Thursday.

