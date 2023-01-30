Nine people were displaced Saturday night following a fire that caused about $500,000 in damage to a Rohnert Park home.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded about 7:30 p.m. to a garage fire and smoke coming from a house in the 7500 block of Bernice Avenue, according to Sgt. Jarrod Marshall.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen tearing through a hallway up to the front door. Heavy black smoke was rising from the vents, Marshall said.

All of the residents had evacuated the single-story house. One had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the fire in about 10 minutes and stayed at the scene for about three more hours examining the home and extinguishing hot spots, Marshall said.

According to an initial report, the fire started on a bed in the garage and spread to the kitchen and living area of the home.

The home sustained major damage due to the flames and smoke.

The cause is under investigation but there were no initial signs of arson, Marshall said.