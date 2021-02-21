Rohnert Park investigation leads to meth seizure, arrests

Rohnert Park police investigating narcotics sales seized a half-pound of methamphetamine, cash and other contraband from a group of people parked on a neighborhood street.

A pair of brothers, 26-year-old Eduardo Hernandez and 29-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both of Rohnert Park, were arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, conspiracy and violating felony probation, according to police. They were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on $25,000 bail.

The men were in a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex on Kirsten Court with two Santa Rosa women, Gabriela Rivas, 28, and Beatriz Vital Lomeli, 27. They all had open cans of White Claw hard seltzer with them in the car, Sgt. Mike Werle said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of cash described in a press statement as “a large amount of currency” and “a small amount” of cocaine.

Sgt. Mike Werle declined to specify how much cash was found because of "investigative purposes.“

The drugs were packaged in smaller amounts, possible evidence they were for sale, he said.

Rivas apparently tried to hide cocaine in her bra and underwear — at one point trying to get rid of some of the drugs without being noticed — but it was found while she was being booked into the jail, Werle said.

Rivas was booked into the jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, probation violation, bringing a controlled substance into jail and destruction of evidence.

Lomeli was given a citation ordering her to appear in court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives involved in the city’s community-oriented problem solving team had been investigating narcotic sales for about two months.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.