Rohnert Park man jailed on child sex assault allegations, detectives seek to ID other victims

A Rohnert Park man was being held Tuesday inside the Sonoma County Jail on more than three dozen counts of child molestation and sex assault in a case that police suspect could involve additional victims.

Dana Steven McGowan, 68, was arrested by Rohnert Park officers on Monday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

McGowan was booked into jail on 40 separate felony counts, including lewd acts with a child under 10 years old, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and sending obscene materials to a minor, according to online Sonoma County Jail records.

His bail is set at $16 million.

Detectives are attempting to identify any additional victims in the case after their investigation revealed others may have been harmed by McGowan, authorities said in the statement.

Anyone with children who have been cared for by McGowan or Terriann McGowan, identified in public records as a person who owns a Rohnert Park home with Dana McGowan, is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.

McGowan is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court. Calls to the Rohnert Park police were not returned late Tuesday.

