Rohnert Park karaoke fans flock to perform at Quincy’s Pub and Cafe

It’s a mild Friday night in Sonoma County and several big musical events have recently wrapped up their summer shows.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds hosted their annual Country Summer Music Festival with Lynyrd Skynyrd closing out the first night of the three-day event, the Healdsburg Jazz Festival’s 25th anniversary show was a hit and Marc Cohn performed with Shawn Colvin to kick off the Rodney Strong’s Summer Concert Series.

On a more underground, ancillary side of the festivities, Rohnert Park’s Quincy’s Pub and Cafe has its doors open for yet another night of karaoke, though the crowd that gathers would suggest that it’s anything but a sideshow.

Tucked into a nondescript strip mall on the corner of Rohnert Park’s Commerce Boulevard and Enterprise Drive, Quincy’s Pub and Cafe shares a parking lot with a nail salon and a soon-to-open Filipino market, making the location easy to miss at a glance and altogether unremarkable when the sun’s up.

A large, faded yellow sign above the entrance features a leprechaun in a clover-covered vest raising a serving tray, a fun play on the NBA’s Boston Celtics logo.

Inside the establishment, green carpets and tiled floors are the status quo, not to mention the green floral wallpaper covering the walls, a sign of its 1982 opening. As the pub pushes towards a half century in business, it’s hard to say if it’s ever been remodeled or updated, though that hardly matters when so much of the interior seems to have been well-maintained and cleaned on a routine basis, like a dive bar with dignity.

On this particular Friday evening, some twenty-odd people are gathered around the pub’s anachronistic wooden bar drinking an assortment of local and imported beers as they take in the early innings of the first game of an always-contentious Giants-Dodgers series on several flat screens.

Star Greer, Quincy’s Pub and Cafe manager, and an employee of the business for the past 15 years, acts as the resident bartender on this night. She’s been serving a mixture of sports fans and regulars until the quotidian summertime marine layer rolls into the neighborhood and so, too, does the karaoke crowd.

When it hits spring and summer, the karaoke crowd starts coming in shortly after 9 p.m. right when karaoke is scheduled to kick off. This Friday night, there was an even mix of people ages 21 to 70-plus. Most are almost exclusively regulars of the bar.

There’s a modest menu at each table personally penned by Greer that’s served from a small cafeteria-style window at the back of the establishment, accompanying all that you would expect from a full bar. A quick Google search reveals average-to-excellent experiences with the pub grub, ranging from burgers and fries to pork chops and other carnivorous eats.

But the food is hardly the most talked-about aspect of this particular hole-in-the-wall.

Singing a tune in Rohnert Park

Karaoke – which means “empty orchestra” in Japanese – has been a tremendous hit at Quincy’s Pub and Cafe and ushered-in an entirely new culture of music-based entertainment in the area.

According to Lucky Voice Karaoke, the top five karaoke songs performed are “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Summer Nights” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta from the musical “Grease”, and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

On this day in the Rohnert Park pub, “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock and “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen were hits with the crowd.

In spite of the costs associated with getting a legal karaoke setup, including licensing fees and sourcing a legal karaoke library, the price is dramatically lower than offering live music each week, let alone multiple nights per week. Karaoke, it seems, is a win-win for both the bar and the bargoer.

“Nobody’s really doing live music anymore,” Greer said of booking live bands as she swiftly fulfilled a handful of drink orders. “It (the drink rush) comes out of nowhere and suddenly – boom – it just gets busy.”

Quincy’s Pub and Cafe has always offered karaoke in some capacity since its founding 41 years ago, according to Bacon Williamson, one of the pub’s three emcees, but Greer said that they’ve been booking the charismatic event five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday, for more than a decade now.

Friday and Saturday tend to be the biggest nights.

It isn’t uncommon for Quincy’s Pub and Cafe to pack in more than 40 people on either Friday or Saturday, many – or most – of which come specifically for the karaoke. Tonight, as a crowd of some 60 people cram into and around the tiled stage in the corner of the pub, may be an exception to a routine Friday. A bachelorette party and some Texan out-of-towners fill the seats that might otherwise be empty.