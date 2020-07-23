Rohnert Park kicks off listening sessions and faces calls for city, police reforms

Rohnert Park residents called on city leadership and the public safety department to become more transparent, employ citizen oversight and better apply public feedback while highlighting their experiences with systemic racism during an online listening session Wednesday.

The public forum was the first of three sessions to take input on how Sonoma County’s third-largest city can achieve reforms to be more inclusive. It drew about three dozen people including several city employees on hand to observe. The Rohnert Park City Council made the commitment to hold the two-hour open meetings after Mayor Joe Callinan joined the county’s other eight city mayors in signing the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance pledge last month as part of the response to the local Black Lives Matter movement.

Eleven residents, including five who identified themselves as people of color, cited specific instances of prejudice and inherent bias in their daily lives while also demanding the city’s elected leaders become more responsive to their pleas for change. City officials have insisted the messages from the sessions conducted by San Francisco-based nonprofit Coro Northern California will be compiled in a report and delivered to the City Council in September for possible action items to make improvements.

“It has not been a great experience living in Rohnert Park,” said eight-year resident Lauren Ornelas, who identified herself as Mexican. “It means walking around town and finding stickers posted up … not too far from the police station of a white supremacist group. It means living in Rohnert Park and feeling the racism, the stares, the grimaces and the way that you’re treated and having the City Council be silent about it.”

“I’ve had not one day of living here where I didn’t have some racist interaction,” said Anferny Moore, 26, a member of the city’s roughly 3% Black population, while calling on the City Council to be more active and receptive to residents. “They’re flat-out ignoring a large part of the population that has been trying to reach out to them, myself included. They’re not necessarily listening to their constituents, all of them.”

The city of more than 43,000 people includes about 29% of residents who identify as Latino, and another 9% as either Black, Asian or Indigenous. Nearly a third of attendees Wednesday who participated in a poll during the session said they’d encountered unequal treatment in the city based on their race. The majority of the small sample size said they had not had such an experience or weren’t sure, while about 10% declined to answer.

But more than three-quarters of respondents said the procedures of the city’s unified police and fire department need review, while two-thirds said policies set and overseen by the City Council and City Manager’s Office also likely require revision.

Department of Public Safety Director Tim Mattos joined other city staff in the session via the Zoom meeting platform, as did City Manager Darrin Jenkins and Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz, though none of the three spoke. City Council members previously stated their interest in attending the meeting, but were warned off it earlier this week to avoid potentially breaking the state’s open-meetings law. The session was recorded so the council members could watch later.

Rohnert Park’s law enforcement agency has been embroiled in years of controversies, including allegations of misconduct that have led to federal civil rights lawsuits and large financial settlements. Most recently, a case surrounding the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Forestville man in Rohnert Park police custody led to a jury awarding his family $4 million, but it was tossed on appeal and awaits a new trial later this year.

Resident Jim Duffy, long an advocate of creating a civilian oversight committee to address issues in the city’s police department, reiterated that desire Wednesday. He said the City Council’s history of turning a blind eye to problems has led to people becoming civically disengaged and desensitized — including of residents even showing up to the public forums.

“This is the standard operating procedure for the City Council in Rohnert Park. People just give up,” he said. “We can’t expect people to be coming to these listening sessions and sharing their experiences when the lived-in experience of people in Rohnert Park is being ignored by the ruling class.”

A couple other attendees complimented the city for beginning the listening process with the three meetings and saw it as a step in the right direction, even though one referred to it as “long overdue.” Still, another applauded the City Council for last week supporting unanimously a plan to commit its five members and all city staff to cultural sensitivity training.

“I definitely believe that that is needed,” said Monica Linares, who identified herself as a local licensed mental health worker and a Latina. “My hope is that city leaders can be more forthcoming about their identities. Because bringing that to the forefront of your mind is certainty going to influence how you receive, process and share information.”

The city will hold the second of its three scheduled virtual listening sessions — the only one in Spanish — on Monday, July 27. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to the city ahead of time, and residents may submit other feedback to the city at: policyreview@rpcity.org

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.