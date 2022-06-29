Rohnert Park kitchen fire damages home

A Rohnert Park fire caused $80,000 in damage to a kitchen Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Lassen Court, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

A caller reported her neighbor’s fire alarm had gone off and she smelled something burning in the home.

Firefighters discovered flames in the kitchen and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. It’s cause is under investigation but fire officials said it was “accidental.”

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Public Safety added residents should make sure their smoke detectors are working.

“Had there not been a working smoke detector alerting the neighbor, Rohnert Park DPS is confident the damage to this residence would have been significantly worse,” officials said in a Nixle alert.

