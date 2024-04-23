Rohnert Park man killed in Lakeville Highway crash ID’d

Authorities identified the Rohnert Park man who was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash last week on Lakeville Highway, southeast of Petaluma.

Angel Avalos, 22, was driving a Toyota Camry north on the highway about 2:20 p.m. April 16 when he swerved to avoid stopped traffic just south of Old Lakeville Road No. 3.

The Toyota then collided with the back of a Nissan Versa, overturned into the southbound lane and was struck by an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado.

The crash impact pushed the Nissan into the back of a Ford Fusion. Four people inside the Nissan were taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

Avalos was pronounced dead at the crash site. He was identified Tuesday by the Sonoma County Coroner.

Anyone with information about the crash may call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-806-5600.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.