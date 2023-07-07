Rohnert Park man dies in Mendocino County off-roading crash

A 26-year-old Rohnert Park man died Saturday in an off-roading crash east of Ukiah in Mendocino County, officials said.

The man was identified by California Highway Patrol as Felipe D. Ramirez.

Around 7:18 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a Jeep Wrangler rollover in the South Cow Mountain OHV Recreation Area near Scotts Creek Road, west of Panther Ridge Road, they said in a news release.

Five people were in the Jeep, including Ramirez who was driving, when it went off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting Ramirez and several passengers.

The Jeep rolled over Ramirez and he died from his injuries on the scene, according to the release.

One passenger sustained minor injuries and three others were uninjured.

CHP is still investigating the collision.

A GoFundMe campaign for Ramirez’s funeral expenses described him as a son, brother, cousin, friend, grandson and godfather who was “a light on this world.”

Family members could not be immediately reached Friday.

