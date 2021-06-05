Rohnert Park man, 29, shot and killed outside Park Ridge apartments

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Rohnert Park apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Rohnert Park police officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the reported shooting but were unable to revive the man, who lived at the Park Ridge apartments.

Lt. Jeff Nicks said apparently there was an argument outside at 4949 Snyder Lane, and the unidentified man was shot multiple times a few minutes before 3 p.m. The suspected shooter then fled in a silver or gray Dodge Dakota pickup.

“We don’t know what (the argument) was about, and we don’t know if they even knew each other,” Nicks said.

Park Ridge resident Corey Holowchak said he was “shocked” that the deadly shooting occurred at the apartment complex, which has a pool, spa and tennis courts.

“This is a really quiet area. Nothing like this ever happened here before in my experience,” said Holowchak, who has lived at the complex for six years. “As far as crime, I feel relatively safe.”

Rohnert Park police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, which is said to have a black lumber rack with a white 4-by-4 sticker on its tailgate. Police asked that anyone who saw the Dodge Dakota pickup going northbound on Snyder Lane at around the time of the shooting to call the department at 707-584-2600 or call 911.

Rohnert Park police detectives and a representative of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office were at the crime scene conducting an investigation. Law enforcement officials were expected to be at the apartments for most of Friday evening.

Neighbors of the victim who were home at the time of the shooting were cooperative, Nicks said.

The apartment complex manager told a Press Democrat reporter he had no information about the shooting.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.