Rohnert Park man arrested in Santa Rosa on probation violation, gun possession charges

A Rohnert Park man was arrested Monday evening in Santa Rosa on suspicion of violating his felony probation after he was found to be in possession of a handgun, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicolas Hebein, 29, who was arrested Oct. 26 on a gun charge, was found to have a loaded 9mm gun in his vehicle after deputies conducted a search at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Under the terms of his probation, Hebein is not allowed to carry weapons or ammunition and is subject to a search of his residence, vehicle and property, Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said. Also discovered in the search were a pair of brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia, including two glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, he said.

It was the second time in six months Hebein had been arrested on a gun charge. He is being held at the county jail on $60,000 bail, Valencia said.

A business owner on the 3400 block of Santa Rosa Avenue reported that a man was loitering and seemed suspicious. When deputies responded, one deputy knew who the suspect was and that he was on felony probation, Valencia said.

Hebein has also been placed on probation in the past for a DUI and battery, he added.

