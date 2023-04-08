A Rohnert Park man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assaulting his mother as well as a police officer, authorities said.

Alex Arrescurrenaga, 31, is suspected of four felonies: elder abuse, resisting a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said in a news release. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

The incident took place Saturday morning after Rohnert Park police, while on an 8:40 a.m. call about a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive, heard what sounded like a physical altercation in the background, Kilgore said.

When Arrescurrenaga answered the door to the first officer who responded, she noticed blood on his clothing and, believing others inside the home may be injured, tried to detain him. He resisted, Kilgore said in the release, fighting with and pushing the officer into a wall and then into shrubbery outside the front door. As they fought, the officer struck her head on the concrete porch, Kilgore said.

Officers arriving on the scene found Arrescurrenaga straddling the first officer, fighting with and restraining her. The officers arrested him. A subsequent investigation concluded that Arrescurrenaga had assaulted his mother and threatened his brother, who was also home at the time, Kilgore said.

Arrescurrenaga, after being medically cleared at a hospital, was booked into Sonoma County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Arrescurrenaga’s mother was treated for her injuries at the scene, Kilgore said. The officer, whose injuries appeared moderate, Kilgore said, was treated for her injuries at a hospital and released.

