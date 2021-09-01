Rohnert Park man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Mill Valley officers

A Rohnert Park man dressed only in his underwear, who was reportedly acting erratically at a gas station, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Mill Valley police officers, authorities said.

More charges could follow against Daniel James Armstrong Rauer, 35, who was arrested last Friday, according to Marin County authorities.

Novato police said he is under investigation in three hit-and-run collisions that occurred prior to the incident in Mill Valley. One collision was in Novato, the other two were on Highway 101, police said.

Rauer was suspected of crashing his vehicle into a retaining wall at an Arco gas station at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road on Friday night, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of a driver who was possibly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Rauer, according to a news release, appeared to be having hallucinations and was rambling incoherently.

When he tried to run back to his vehicle, officers attempted to detain him, police said in a news release, adding that Rauer began to resist and physically assault officers.

Two officers suffered bites and bruises on their faces, according to the release.

Other charges included resisting officers, driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. He was booked into Marin County Jail, police said.

