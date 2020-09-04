Rohnert Park man arrested on suspicion of weapons manufacturing

A Rohnert Park ex-convict is being held on a variety of weapons charges after local police and federal agents say they teamed up to seize a cache of illegal guns, suppressors and high-capacity magazines in the man’s storage unit.

Joshua Cargile, 42, was in Sonoma County Jail on $250,000 bail, facing charges of manufacturing assault weapons, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a suppressor, violation of probation, possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Rohnert Park police received information last month from Homeland Security personnel that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol had intercepted a package from China addressed to Cargile.

The package contained three gun suppressors disguised and sold as automotive parts, police said.

Cargile is a convicted felon and is on probation for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Rohnert Park police and Homeland Security agents who searched Cargile’s residence found another suppressor and “numerous other firearm parts indicative of manufacturing illegal assault rifles,” police said.

Further investigation found that Cargile had several rented storage units in Santa Rosa.

The officers searching those said they found:

six guns, including rifles, shotguns, a pistol and a short-barreled rifle

nine suppressors

10 high-capacity magazines

11 other magazines

886 rounds of various caliber ammunition

and gun parts that could build about seven assault rifles, an AK-47 rifle and other firearms

Cargile was arrested on Aug. 28. He is due in court on Wednesday.

