Rohnert Park man suspected of exposing himself to high school student

A 38-year-old man suspected of pulling his pants down near a Rohnert Park high school and exposing himself to a student was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was standing across the street from the school on Snyder Lane around 12:15 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The man “was purposely exposing his genitalia” to a student who was crossing the street, the department said in a news release.

The student, who is a juvenile, identified the man as Robert Clark Jr. of Rohnert Park after police found Clark about a mile away from the school, the department said. He was near the railroad tracks at Rohnert Park Expressway.

Clark was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, the department said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained in custody on Wednesday. His bail was set at $5,000.

