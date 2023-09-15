Rohnert Park man convicted in 2019 park shooting may be retried in juvenile court

Nearly a year after he was convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 park shooting that injured four people, a Rohnert Park man has been scheduled to return to court where a judge will decide whether his conviction will be voided so he can be retried as a juvenile.

Edward Beltran, who briefly appeared Thursday in Sonoma County Juvenile Court in Santa Rosa, is scheduled to attend a Jan. 22 hearing in the June 5, 2019 shooting at Jacobs Park in Santa Rosa.

During January’s hearing, opposing attorneys will argue whether Beltran, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, should be retried as a juvenile.

He is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office.

Public Defender Brian Morris declined to comment Thursday because the case is pending.

Prior to the January hearing, attorneys are scheduled to return to court Oct. 24 to review the case. The matter will be overseen by juvenile court Judge Kenneth Gnoss.

Beltran was already charged as an adult following his arrest two days after the shooting.

Last year, on Oct. 20, he reached a plea deal with the prosecution and pleaded no contest to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem.

Because he has yet to be sentenced, he qualifies under Assembly Bill 2361 to have his case reconsidered for a possible retrial in which he could be tried as a juvenile.

AB 2361, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last year, toughened the standards for charging juveniles as adults and retroactively applies to defendants who were juveniles at the time of the alleged crimes. According to the law, qualifying defendants have yet to be sentenced or are not appealing a sentence.

Should Beltran, who is now in his early 20s, be retried in juvenile court and found to have committed the offenses, he would likely be held in juvenile detention until he’s about 25 — or two years from the date of his commitment, whichever comes later.

According to investigators, Beltran was in an SUV when its driver stopped so they could argue with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near Jacobs Park in Santa Rosa.

They asked if the man “gang banged” and he said no, Santa Rosa police investigators said.

Beltran opened fire and hit the man, along with a youth soccer coach, a 20-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy who were in the park to play soccer.

All of the victims survived and Beltran was arrested two days later in Mendocino County. Two other suspects also were arrested.

Beltran’s case is among at least two in Sonoma County that are being revisited due to the conditions of AB 2361. The other case is that of Daniel Carrillo, who is accused in a 2016 homicide involving a Rancho Cotate High School classmate.

Proponents of the law maintain it will reduce the number of incarcerated youths and open paths to rehabilitation.

When deciding whether a juvenile is to be tried as an adult, judges must consider the gravity of an offense; the degree of criminal sophistication; whether a minor can be rehabilitated before expiration of a juvenile court’s jurisdiction; the delinquent’s history; and success of previous rehabilitation attempts by the juvenile court.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @colin_atagi