Rohnert Park man given 6 years in prison for illegal guns

A 44-year-old Rohnert Park man has been sentenced to six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing an illegal assault weapon.

Joshua Cargile, previously convicted of felony gun theft in 2006, was prohibited from possessing firearms. Judge Robert LaForge handed down the sentence this week in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Cargile came to the attention of authorities on Christmas Day 2019 when his father called 911 to report that his son was talking about suicide and asking where his father kept his guns, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officers went to Cargile’s residence and found a nonworking AK-47 and a revolver. The AK-47 was missing only a minor part that could have been easily obtained, prosecutors said.

In August 2020, while Cargile was on pretrial release and also on probation, agents with the Department of Homeland Security told Rohnert Park police that a package addressed to Cargile had been intercepted by U.S. Customs. The package, shipped from China, contained three silencers that had been disguised as oil filters, federal officers said.

When Rohnert Park police searched Cargile’s house, they said they found a silencer, multiple parts for AR-15-style rifles and several gun accessories and manufacturing tools. During a later search of Cargile’s storage units, they said they found five guns, several silencers, multiple high-capacity magazines and over 800 rounds of ammunition.

Cargile told police he would frequently assist friends in locating parts and assembling guns for them, prosecutors said. He said he bought the silencers for $25 each off a website.

“As illegal and untraceable firearms become more common in our community, my office will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible, and when appropriate to seek lengthy prison sentences,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

All of the guns and firearm parts seized during the investigation were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

