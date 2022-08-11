Rohnert Park man accused in 2016 killing of classmate found buried on SSU grounds heading to trial

A Rohnert Park man who was a teenager when authorities say he fatally stabbed his high school classmate will stand trial as an adult, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday, following a three-day preliminary trial in the case.

Daniel Carrillo, 22, is accused of killing his 18-year-old Rancho Cotate High School classmate, Kirk Kimberly, in October 2016. At the time, authorities said, Carrillo was 16 years old.

Carrillo was arrested in 2020 and has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder, as well as two sentencing enhancements — one that accuses him of intentionally lying in wait in order to kill the victim and a second indicating he has a prior felony conviction.

The prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Jane Murray, accused Carrillo of planning the killing. She said he lured Kimberly into a meeting with a ruse — selling him marijuana — but instead violently attacked him from behind, and stabbed him at least six times.

Murray said Carrillo then stood on top of Kimberly’s body until he stopped moving.

Two weeks later, a Sonoma State University landscaper discovered Kimberly’s partially buried body in a remote area near the Green Music Center parking lot.

Detectives said they believe Carrillo buried Kimberly in a shallow grave before he rode off on Kimberly’s mountain bike.

If convicted, Carrillo could be sentenced to life in prison, according to Assistant Sonoma County District Attorney Brian Staebell.

Carrillo also had initially been charged with one count of robbery because of Kimberly’s missing mountain bike but Judge Mark A. Urioste dropped the charge Wednesday due to insufficient evidence.

Carrillo, who is being held in the Sonoma County jail without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 16. He previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Witnesses during Carrillo’s preliminary hearing included Dorian Coon, a former juvenile detention inmate; the lead investigator in the case, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Horsman; and Kimi Verilhac, a forensic pathologist with the Sheriff’s Office.

Coon testified that during his time in juvenile detention, Carrillo admitted to him that he stabbed Kimberly, hit him in the head and buried him in a shallow grave as he stood on top of him, waiting for his body to stop moving, according to the prosecutor’s closing argument.

Verilhac testified that Kimberly’s body was partially buried, face down with his pants slightly pulled down.

She said he had suffered six stab wounds, one which was done with such force that the knife went through his skull.

A knife belonging to Carrillo was consistent with the stab wounds on Kimberly’s body, Verilhac added.

In his closing argument, Carrillo’s court-appointed defense attorney, Gabriel Quinnan, tried to discredit Coon, describing him as a “boastful” liar. He called Coon’s testimony unreliable and inaccurate and accused Coon of trying to create a better life for himself and his family by testifying against Carrillo.

Quinnan also said Veilhac’s testimony was too vague to connect the knife to the stabbing.

After almost six years of waiting for a preliminary trial, Kimberly’s family and friends said they were relieved to finally be one step closer to closure.

Kimberly’s former best friend, Evan Weise, 23, attended the preliminary trial and said his pal was adventurous, forgiving and “the greatest guy I’ve ever met.” Kimberly would be 24 if he were still alive, he said.

Outside the DA’s Office, Kimberly’s parents, Jennifer and Kelly Kimberly, said they were incredibly grateful, especially for the prosecutor and the lead detective's work. And they hope Carrillo will be convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

“The world lost a good human in Kirk,” his mom said. “But we never get to see our son again.”

His father said that a victim advocate told them there are three types of people that end up in criminal court: people who make poorly judged mistakes, bad people and truly evil people.

“Daniel Carrillo fits squarely into that third category,” his father said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.