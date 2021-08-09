Rohnert Park man ID’d in fatal Highway 101 collision
A Rohnert Park man was identified Monday as the driver who was killed a day earlier along Highway 101 as he stood outside his vehicle.
Kirth Dwyer, 60, died just after 4 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 101 north of the Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The California Highway Patrol said Dwyer got out of a Nissan after stopping in the middle lane of the highway for unknown reasons.
A Ford F-250 approached from the rear and struck the Nissan, pushing it into Dwyer, investigators said. He was hit again by a Ford F-150 and pronounced dead at the scene.
The F-250’s driver and three passengers were taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to the CHP.
The F-150’s driver was not injured.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call (707) 588-1400.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: