Rohnert Park man ID’d in fatal Highway 101 collision

A Rohnert Park man was identified Monday as the driver who was killed a day earlier along Highway 101 as he stood outside his vehicle.

Kirth Dwyer, 60, died just after 4 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 101 north of the Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol said Dwyer got out of a Nissan after stopping in the middle lane of the highway for unknown reasons.

A Ford F-250 approached from the rear and struck the Nissan, pushing it into Dwyer, investigators said. He was hit again by a Ford F-150 and pronounced dead at the scene.

The F-250’s driver and three passengers were taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The F-150’s driver was not injured.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call (707) 588-1400.

