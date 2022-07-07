Rohnert Park man identified as Roblar Fire victim

A 63-year-old Rohnert Park man was identified as the person found dead at the scene of last week’s 63-acre Roblar Fire west of Cotati.

Randal Casarotti was inside a skid steer construction vehicle on the charred hillside along Roblar Road in unincorporated Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

His exact cause of death is still being investigated, according to Juan Valencia, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cal Fire Division Chief Tom Knecht said Wednesday that his agency is still investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported at about 2:30 p.m. June 27, 7 miles west of Cotati.

The blaze burned property that was covered in dry vegetation, several hundred feet above sea level. Firefighters could only get to it by going onto private property and using curvy dirt roads.

Flames created smoke that was visible across Sonoma County and forced area law enforcement agencies to issue announcements informing the public that the fire was in a different jurisdiction.

The fire burned on the site of the Roblar Quarry, which has been in development for about two decades. The controversial project has caused significant concern among area residents who worry it will detrimentally impact the environment.

Flames from the Roblar Fire also spread onto adjacent ranch property but no significant damage was reported.

A San Francisco law firm representing the quarry, Lubin Olson, issued a statement last week that mining operations haven’t begun and owners “are very saddened by the tragic loss of a life.”

They’re cooperating with investigators to determine the cause of the fire and how Casarotti died. The statement referred to him as a contractor but it did not identify his employer or explain why he was on the property.

When reached separately, Lubin Olson attorney Shawn Zovod said no further comment would be made beyond the statement.

Officials added that use of mechanical equipment has been suspended on the property, unless necessary for safety purposes.

Late last week, Knecht confirmed lawn mowing caused a previous blaze on June 21 on the property.

That fire was quickly extinguished after burning a 400-square-foot spot, he said, adding that the person responsible has yet to be identified.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose district includes the site of the Roblar Fire, referred questions about the quarry’s status to Permit Sonoma.

Officials with Permit Sonoma, the county’s land use planning and development permitting agency, did not immediately return calls for comment.

