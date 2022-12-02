Friends and loved ones say Devin Mansen was known for his mechanical intelligence, his smile, his truck and his willingness to do anything for those he loved..

“You could hear him coming from a mile away,” said Chris Chandler of Mansen and his prized 2002 Chevy Duramax.

“There he is,” Chandler remembered saying as he’d watch his friend roll up to social gatherings in the heavy duty pickup.

A 2018 Cardinal Newman High School graduate, who was a defensive end on the school’s football team, Mansen died Sunday after his motorcycle struck a guardrail along Rockpile Road in Geyserville.

Authorities believe the 22-year-old Rohnert Park resident crashed after he lost control of the Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide — which traveled straight rather than following the curve of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“I think I am just lost and empty,” Kathy Mansen said of her son’s death. She added that his loss leaves behind “a void that won’t be filled.”

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday,Devin Mansen left home and drove his motorcycle to Lake Sonoma to enjoy the scenery.

At about 1 p.m., he stopped at a lookout along Rockpile Road and took a call from a friend. He then got back on his bike and went to meet that friend to go fishing, Kathy Mansen said.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., the crash was reported to the CHP.

Devin Mansen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother said she is going to miss so many things about the youngest of her three children, including his presence at home, as well as his smile.

For the past year, Devin Mansen had been working in construction and eight months ago got his license to operate heavy vehicles, which had been a dream of his, his mother said.

He had always been mechanically inclined, she added.

For as long as Devin Mansen’s dad, Brad, can remember, he was heading to the garage to help his youngest son work on cars or motorcycles.

By the time he was 10 years old, the elder Mansen said, Devin was “grabbing wrenches” and starting his own projects, which included rebuilding his brother’s dirt bike and servicing the family boats and vehicles.

“He could take anything apart and put it back together,” Devin Mansen’s sister, Heather, added.

And, he did. He took his truck apart twice.

Chandler said he helped Devin do this the first time. He said his friend focused on his vision for the truck, despite questions from others who wondered if he’d be able to piece the vehicle back together.

“I was the helping set of hands,” Chandler said. “He was the brains behind it all.”

He added that five days before Devin Mansen’s 19th birthday, they rolled out the truck — all powder coated and functional.

“It was on its way to being a show truck,” Brad Mansen said of his son’s Chevy Duramax. “He took what I taught him and took it 10 more steps further.”

For this Christmas, Kathy and Brad Mansen bought their son custom seats for his beloved Chevy.

“He was so excited to get it ordered,” his mother said, tearing up as she spoke.

She added that she doesn’t know what they are going to do with her son’s Christmas presents.

Devin Mansen and his brother, Kasey, were in charge of putting up the Christmas lights.

Family members said Devin picked this year’s theme, “Candyland,” which included a makeshift runway for Santa on the family’s front lawn.

Heather Mansen said she and Devin loved to watch Christmas movies together year round and would constantly quote Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“We always cracked up,” she said. “He just had such a great sense of humor.”

Devin Mansen also loved to spend time outdoors, traveling to the family cabin at Lake Shasta at least twice a month, his mother added.

He was also a thrill seeker, his friend Chandler said.

He started riding a dirt bike when he was 6 years old so he could be more like his older brother, Kasey, his sister said.

The two brothers worked together at Tight Access Excavation in Sebastopol.

“We did everything together,” Kasey Mansen said. “I was so proud of him and even though he was younger, I looked up to him.”

Devin Mansen’s love for his family was only matched by his love for his friends, Kathy Mansen said.

Every Wednesday, he and about 10 friends would get together for poker night.

Monday night, the day after the crash, 11 of his friends gathered in a circle in the house where they normally played poker and shared memories of Mansen.

They left an empty seat for him.

Chandler said they discussed what they loved most about Mansen, including how he would drop anything to help them. They came up with one word that they felt captured who he was: Pure.

“He never cared what anyone else did. He just did what he desired,” Chandler said. “He was pure-hearted.”

