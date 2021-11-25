Rohnert Park man sentenced for beating, threatening girlfriend

A Rohnert Park man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of beating and threatening his girlfriend, whose abuse included being cut with a box cutter.

On Oct. 26, Sean Miller, 36, pleaded no contest to charges of injuring a spouse or cohabitant, threatening a witness and resisting an executive officer, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch praised the victim for reporting the violence and testifying against Miller.

“Her willingness to participate in the prosecution of this violent offender resulted in a substantial sentence. This outcome may also encourage other victims of domestic violence to report their abuse,” Ravitch said in a statement.

Just before 8 p.m. May 16, authorities were called to Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa to investigate a domestic disturbance.

They found the victim, who “reported extensive physical and mental abuse by Miller,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Over three weeks, the victim reported, Miller hit and kicked her in the face, cut her face with a box cutter, threatened to kill her in front of her children and threatened to commit “suicide by cop” after killing her.

Miller was on parole for another crime during this period and has a prior conviction of domestic violence involving another victim in March 2013.

The victim expressed fear that Miller would harm her again and eventually kill her, officials said.

Law enforcement went to Miller’s apartment and he barricaded himself inside for about three hours before officers saw through a window that he was holding a knife to his throat and threatening to kill himself.

He was eventually arrested but continued to call the victim from jail and ask her to recant her statements.

During a preliminary hearing in mid-June, Miller “became verbally abusive” toward the victim while she testified and was combative with court bailiffs, including one who he hit in the face, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Court proceedings were delayed around the end of June while Miller’s mental competency was evaluated and he was deemed competent at the end of July.

