A Rohnert Park man was sentenced to prison Thursday for committing an armed Santa Rosa bank robbery that police previously described as an “inside job” following the 2021 theft.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge sentenced Brandon Celis-Sanchez, 24, to seven years and four months in prison.

Celis-Sanchez was one of two masked men who robbed a West America Bank on Guerneville Road while holding employees at gunpoint Nov. 10, 2021.

On Aug. 15 he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one count of robbery and two counts of false imprisonment with violence.

“Every person in that bank is undoubtedly still suffering from Mr. Celis-Sanchez’s actions that day,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “I hope that the victims will have some sense of security knowing that he will be in prison for an extended period of time.”

The second robber was identified as Santa Rosa resident Jeferson Ruiz-Montiel, 23, who pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022 to similar charges as Celis-Sanchez.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7 and faces up to seven years and four months in prison.

His attorney, Christopher Vivian, said Tuesday he would hold off on commenting until after proceedings wrap up.

Investigators say a third suspect, Gilary Morales-Sanchez of Rohnert Park, worked at the bank and was among the employees restrained with zip ties during the robbery.

She’s charged with robbery and false imprisonment and her case is still ongoing. Morales-Sanchez is not in custody and her attorney did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 before the bank was open to the public.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the robbers entered by following an employee into the bank as she entered to begin her shift. It was not immediately clear if the employee was identified as Morales-Sanchez.

They forced the employee to the ground and used zip ties to subdue staff. Santa Rosa police previously said about four employees were inside at the time.

The robbers tried to use an employee’s keys to enter a vault but couldn’t get inside and threatened an employee to empty contents from a drawer into their backpack.

They fled in a Honda Accord with an unspecified amount of money, according to police. None of the employees was injured.

Investigators concluded the Honda belonged to Ruiz-Montiel’s sister, Estefani Ruiz-Montiel, and both were arrested Feb. 3, 2022. The latter was charged with being an accessory before the count was dismissed in October 2022.

The other two defendants were arrested March 31, 2022. All defendants had pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Throughout the investigation, investigators found evidence including two guns, zip ties and a backpack.

