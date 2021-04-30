Rohnert Park man sentenced to 5 years for sexual assaults

A Rohnert Park man was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison following a no-contest plea to two felony counts of sexual assault, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office said.

Paul Morrow, 60, was convicted of one felony count of sexual penetration of an unconscious victim and one felony count of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16 during a sleepover at his home.

Rohnert Park police began investigating a claim of sexual assault after a 17-year-old victim came forward in 2015, said Chief Deputy District Attorney and media spokesperson Brian Staebell. Morrow admitted to the conduct when contacted by police.

However, the victim decided not to proceed and the investigation was suspended.

In 2018, a second victim, 14, reported she had been sexually assaulted while she was at a sleepover at the Morrow home.

Morrow was then arrested and charged with both incidents. The two girls did not know each other.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Leslie Butori, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Ken Pistorio and victim advocate Elizabeth Garcia. Retired Rohnert Park Police Detective Bret Layn was in charge of the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.