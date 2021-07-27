Rohnert Park man suspected in Mendocino County homicide

Authorities have identified a Rohnert Park man as a suspect in a Mendocino County homicide that led to a sheriff’s deputy’s injury during a search effort.

Oscar Alvarez Ruiz, 23, is accused of fatally shooting the victim early Friday, east of Leggett, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

The suspect is being detained without bail in the Mendocino County Jail and officials are investigating the motive behind the killing.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies got a call of gunfire in the 50-000 block of Bell Springs Road. The scene is about 2½ hours north of Santa Rosa.

Deputies found the deceased victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities searched the property, which was occupied by a marijuana grow with plants in a greenhouse and outdoors, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 a.m., officials began looking for someone a deputy spotted running down a hill near the scene.

At about 6 a.m., a California Highway Patrol helicopter from Redding arrived at the scene and officials on board spotted two people who were detained at the scene.

One of them was identified as Ruiz, but officials did not release the name of the other person who was caught.

A deputy suffered a significant, but non-life threatening, leg injury from a fall and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s department.

