Rohnert Park man suspected of having drugs, fleeing authorities

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rohnert Park man Wednesday who was accused of intentionally ramming a detective’s car while trying to escape a prior attempt to take him into custody, officials said.

Martin Stra-Smith, 40, was arrested at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive in Rohnert Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on three warrants and on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, as well as being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

His girlfriend, Megan Kidder, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime and assault on a peace officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On May 11, officials tried to detain Stra-Smith when he “drove away at a high rate of speed” and hit the detective’s car, officials said. Investigators later searched his home and found four guns and ammunition.

Investigators believe the suspect was involved in several pursuits around the Bay Area since May 11.

Officials say they discovered more ammunition and narcotics when they searched the suspect’s car and home Wednesday.

Stra-Smith is being held at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, records indicated. Officials say Kidder was released after posting bail.

