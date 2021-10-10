Police: Rohnert Park man threatened to jump off overpass

A 45-year-old man was transported to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after he threatened to jump off a Highway 101 overpass in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

Police officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a call shortly before 1:06 p.m. about a man and woman arguing at a homeless encampment at the Roberts Lake Park and Ride, located just before the Santa Rosa offramp along the freeway.

When officers arrived, the man ran up the embankment toward the side of the freeway and jumped up onto the overpass — holding onto a light pole and threatening to jump, officials said.

Responding officers tried for several minutes to console the man, police said, but he let go of the pole and closed his eyes, which prompted officers to immediately grab him before he jumped.

The man, whose name was not provided, was transported to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital for mental health concerns where he would be evaluated, police said Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was not affected and no injuries were reported.

