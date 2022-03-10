Rohnert Park mayor named Assembly District 4’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, a political newcomer whose election to the Rohnert Park City Council made history in 2020, was selected by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry as her district’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, announced the recognition via social media on Tuesday, which coincided with International Women’s Day, a global holiday that honors the achievements of women in politics, society and culture. She announced it again on Wednesday in a news release.

Elward was raised in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in 2020 became the first Black, immigrant woman to win election to Rohnert Park City Council. Last December, she began her term as the city’s mayor after a unanimous appointment by her council colleagues.

Aguiar-Curry, whose district includes portions of Sonoma, Colusa and Solano counties, as well as all of Napa, Lake and Yolo counties, touted Elward’s devotion to public service.

In 2015, Elward founded Les Enfants Baobab, a nonprofit that helps provide basic necessities and other resources to homeless children in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

She has also served on the Rohnert Park council while simultaneously pursuing two bachelor’s degrees, Aguiar-Curry said in her announcement.

Elward, who works as an assistant teacher at a local elementary school, said she could earn her sociology degree from Chico State University and a secondary degree in criminal justice from Ohio’s Central State University as soon as this summer.

“Jackie is a symbol of resilience and strength for Assembly District 4 and everyone in California,” Aguiar-Curry said Wednesday. “She has served as a great leader, with strength and grace, during these most difficult times.”

Elward said Aguiar-Curry notified her of the commendation by phone sometime last month. Messages of support and congratulations flooded her phone and Facebook page after Aguiar-Curry’s announcement went public.

Elward said she was grateful for the acknowledgment given she was only in her second year in public office.

“It tells me that the work we are doing, it’s not unnoticed,” Elward said. “We need to continue to do that, we need to continue to fight for the voiceless.”

Elward unseated six-term Councilman Jake Mackenzie in what was considered an upset victory in 2020. Since then, her time on the council has included initial steps on an interim housing facility for the city’s homeless population and progress on a set of police accountability measures approved by the city in August.

The city’s also deployed a cadre of civilian workers that respond to mental health, homeless and other crisis calls that would otherwise be answered by the city’s police officers.

Elward received broad community support last year after being subjected to racial slurs from an anonymous caller upset over the City Council’s decision to ban the sale and personal use of fireworks.

Last April, Elward was one of five people U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, invited to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.