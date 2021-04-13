Rohnert Park mobile home fire displaced two residents

Two Rohnert Park residents were displaced Monday after narrowly escaping a mobile home fire that caused them to inhale a large amount of smoke as they pulled a dog to safety.

They were unable to rescue a second dog, who was found dead in the home, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a prepared statement.

Firefighters and police arrived at the Loma Verde Lane residence in the Las Casitas De Sonoma mobile home park within two minutes of the call that came in about 10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a mobile home consumed by smoke and flames.

Medics were called for the two residents who escaped the blaze, which was contained to the single mobile home, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 of damage, remains under investigation, officials said.

