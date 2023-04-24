Rohnert Park mom behind TikTok sensation offers recipes for spring, summer salads

The fiftysomething mom of two grown children started what would become The Salad Lab during the pandemic.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2023, 8:35AM
Updated 29 minutes ago

Darlene Schrijver stood at the kitchen counter of her Rohnert Park home, a giant wood salad bowl encircled by beakers full of ingredients in front of her and her iPhone perched overhead in a camera mount.

She closed her eyes, took three deep breaths and launched into her intro. “Welcome to the Salad Lab where we’re making fabulous salads every day.”

That intro is a friendly, familiar greeting for Schrijver’s 2.6 million followers on TikTok where she shares her highly stylized salad videos several times each week

The fiftysomething mom of two grown children started what would become The Salad Lab during the pandemic. It was a way for her to share recipes with her daughter, Athena, a former champion weightlifter, who was away at college.

Schrijver, who previously lived in the Mark West Springs neighborhood, lost her recipe box and binders in the Tubbs Fire, so had to find a different way to give Athena the recipes. Her daughter spent a lot of time on TikTok, so she started sharing them there.

“My husband said ‘you won’t last two days’ and that’s all it took,” she said. “So I challenged myself to 30 days and I made 30 salads in 30 days. I think I called it 30 famous salads.”

One of those famous salads was a recipe for a salad the Kardashians would often eat on their reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” It quickly went viral and her follower count kept growing.

“People started interacting more and more and we were starting to build this whole ‘salad community.’ I know it sounds cliché but it snowballed,” said Schrijver.

Schrijver’s love of salads is long standing.

Salad savvy pantry

In addition to things like olive oil and a variety of vinegars, Darlene Schrijver recommends keeping these ingredients on hand to add flavor and zip to salads and dressings.

Pepperocini

Miso paste

Tahini

Fish sauce

Anchovies

Hearts of palm

“I’ve always been a big salad person, whenever I go out to lunch with my girlfriends, if it’s my pick, we’re always going to Monti’s or somewhere that has a really good salad,” she said.

She appreciates Sonoma County’s bounty of fresh produce which gives her plenty of great raw material to work with.

“I started to realize the abundance that we have here through Tierra Farms. When my kids were growing up we got their weekly boxes,” she said.

Schrijver also frequents local farmers markets and says Oliver’s is one of her favorite places to shop.

But she’s careful to not get preachy about local and organic, knowing that not everybody has the ability or desire to access that kind of food.

“You really walk a fine line on social media of being out of touch and too snobby,” she said. “I do everything. I do salads that have French fries on top, I have the Nikki Minaj salad that has Popeye’s chicken nuggets on it. But I also do the New York Times best green salad on earth, and Bon Appetit salads.”

Her inspirations for salads are wide ranging—from seasonal ingredients, celebrities, even cycling around Dry Creek Valley.

Schrijver created a cheeseburger salad inspired by her days of training for a triathlon and after a long ride, she’d head to Bear Republic to meet her family for a well-earned burger and beer.

The celebrity-inspired salads are the ones that get the most views, though. A recent fruit salad that featured a rainbow of berries and tropical fruit over some keto-friendly Zuma Valley coconut cream, a product popular with the Hollywood set including singer Lizzo and model Bella Hadid, racked up more than million views in a matter of hours.

One night when Schrijver was scrolling on her phone, she saw Hadid had shared her favorite salad recipe, so she immediately pounced and was one of the very first to make the salad, which has since been posted on countless blogs, videos, and Instgram accounts.

“You have to jump on these things right away,” she said. “So I’m here at Oliver’s at 9:45 at night with a girl in front of me with two cartons of ice cream and the guy in front of me with three cases of beer and they’re looking at me with my armful of salad products. That one went viral, too. So Bella follows me now.”

Schrijver has a pretty typical kitchen, save for the cabinet full of science lab beakers of all sizes and a couple of racks for holding test tubes on her counter.

“The science beakers came along as I progressed and tried to make it more fun,” she explained.

The beakers hold her prepped ingredients, and the test tubes are for the liquid ingredients in her dressings.

Although you only see her hands, Schrijver delivers every instruction in her one-minute videos with a beaming smile on her face that you can hear in her voice.

Schrijver supposes some of her appeal to younger TikTok users is that they see her as a mom giving advice on making salads, and she’s quick to point out that’s exactly what she is.

“I’m the salad lady, and with salad comes the whole diet industry. I always emphasize that this is not a diet page or anything like that. It’s a meal,” she said. “I don’t claim to be a chef or a professional. My parents owned a flower shop when I was growing up, so I’ve got knife skills.”

After three years immersed in the social media salad world, she’s picked up other skills, including how to perfectly peel a fresh hard boiled egg (you tap the wider bottom with a spoon until you hear the sound change) and how to keep an onion from being an overpowering presence in a salad and causing bad breath (soak in ice water for 10 minutes).

She’s picked up other knowledge on the journey, too. Ranch is the most popular dressing—her favorite recipe is Guy Fieri’s—and Caesar is the most popular salad. Her recipe was family famous before she was TikTok famous.

“Caesar is what I always made at holiday gatherings and everybody loved my Caesar dressing,” she said.

It begs the question: anchovy or no anchovy?

“Oh, anchovy and raw egg all the way, baby,” she laughed.

While Schrijver may be a traditionalist on Caesar salad, if she takes liberties with other traditional salads, she hears about it.

“I made a Panera Greek salad (that) I called a classic Greek salad,” she said. “Well, there’s no romaine in classic Greek salad. I learned that very quickly, and I’ll never do that again. I had half of Greece after me.”

The Salad Lab has become a full time project for Schrijver. A day of just prepping, filming, and editing takes about four hours, and that doesn’t count research, shopping, and clean up. But at least she has something to show for it at the end of the day.

“My husband comes home and says, ‘What’s for salad,’ not ‘What’s for dinner,’” she said.

The Salad Lab’s favorites

When Darlene Schrijver wants to go out for a salad, here are some of her favorite local restaurants to get one.

Franchetti’s: “The chopped salad with honey Tabasco dressing and feta is definitely in my top 10 salads.” (Santa Rosa)

Monti’s: “Their kale salad is really good.” (Santa Rosa)

Della Fattoria: Stacey’s breakfast salad with poached eggs and bacon. (Petaluma)

Sol Food: “I’m very happy they’re in Petaluma now. They have a very good salad.”

It doesn’t seem likely she’ll tire of salads anytime soon. With what she’ll only say is “a big project” in the works, salad, and The Salad Lab, looks to be a big part of Schrijver’s life for the foreseeable future, and she’s totally okay with that.

“I do fantasize about having salad making parties where everybody brings a bottle of wine and a couple of salad ingredients and you get together and chop and drink wine and enjoy your salad,” she said.

With her number of followers still growing every day, it’s safe to assume she’ll have plenty of people who’d love an invitation.

Summer Swordfish Nicoise

Makes 4 servings

The classic Nicoise salad includes tinned or jarred tuna, but Darlene Schrijver gives it own twist by using freshly grilled fish that makes it the perfect salad on a warm spring or hot summer day.

2 cups baby Yukon or red potatoes cut in quarters (about 3/4 pound)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, divided

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, divided

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, divided

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives, divided

1/2 teaspoon flake sea salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper, divided

4 Eggs

2 cups trimmed French green beans cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon iodized or kosher salt

2 (8-ounce) swordfish steaks

4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 cups (1920ml) torn butter or Boston lettuce (bite-sized pieces)

1 1/2 cups heirloom tomatoes, chopped (or cherry tomatoes)

1/4c thinly sliced red onions, soaked in iced water for 10 minutes then drained (see note)

¼ cup halved pitted olives (Nicoise, Kalamata or green- your preference)

4 tablespoons drained capers

For the dressing:

1/3 c Extra Virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon local honey

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste

Pre-heat the oven to 425 F. In a medium bowl add potatoes, oil, and one tablespoon each of basil, dill, parsley and chives. Season with ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper and gently toss until potatoes are evenly coated. Place on a parchment or silicone-lined baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20 minutes or until potatoes start to brown on the edges and are fork tender. Remove from the oven and let cool on the counter.

Make the boiled eggs by placing them in a small pan of 2/3rds full of boiling water and boil for 10 minutes (if you like them a little soft in the center) or 11 minutes hard boiled. Remove them from the boiling water directly into a bowl of ice water. When they’re cool enough to handle, peel and quarter them lengthwise. Set aside.

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water and bring to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the salt, then the beans, to the boiling water and blanch until the beans are slightly tender, about 3-4 minutes. Immediately remove the beans with a slotted spoon and dunk in the ice water to stop the cooking. Drain the beans and set aside.

Rinse and pat dry swordfish steaks with a paper towel, coat evenly with 2 teaspoons each of extra virgin olive oil and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Pre-heat your grill to 400 F. (If using a stove top grill pan, heat to medium high.) Add the swordfish steaks and cook 4-5 minutes each side, depending on thickness until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Remove the fish from the grill, transfer to a plate and let cool for 2 minutes. Slice into 1/2-inch thick strips, then cut the strips into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Next, make the dressing. In a small bowl, combine the balsamic vinegar, reamaing two tablespoons each of the herbs, mustard, honey, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. While whisking, slowly pour in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified.

In a large salad bowl, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers, roasted potatoes, eggs, green beans, and swordfish. Drizzle on some of the dressing and toss until all the ingredients are evenly combined and coated with the dressing and serve right away. Serve any extra dressing on the side.

Schrijver suggests serving with a glass of Sonoma County rose’.

Note: Schrijver soaks onion in water for 10 minutes which she says makes them more palatable and takes away some of the sulfites, that cause stinky breath.

Special Spring Fruit Salad

Make 4-6 main dish servings, 8-12 as a side

This salad was influenced by the trending Zuma Valley coconut cream that celebrities use in their special smoothies and fruit salads in Los Angeles, but it’s still hard to find in Sonoma County. You can either make this salad by whipping regular coconut cream that you can find in the Asian section of most grocery stores or use regular whipping cream.

Unlike a tossed salad, this one is artfully composed, but you can toss it if you like.

For a local touch, Darlene suggests using granola from Redbird Bakery and whatever local, in season fruit strikes your fancy.

3 cups of whipped coconut cream (Zuma Valley brand)

1 ½ cups sliced strawberries

1 ½ cups seasonal melon cut into ½ inch cubes

1 cup blueberries

1 cup mango cut into ½ inch cubes

1 cup blackberries

1 cup raspberries

2 kiwis peeled, halved and sliced

1 cup diced pineapple ½ inch cubes

1 cup granola

⅔ cup chopped fresh mint

½ cup chopped dried mandarin oranges

½ cup chopped dates

¼ cup white chocolate chips

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup chopped macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 tablespoons flax seed

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Juice and zest of a lime

If using frozen coconut cream, thaw according to package directions then whisk to fluff it up. If using regular coconut cream, chill a large metal mixing bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes. Add the cream and mix with a whisk attachment on high for 2 minutes until it thickens.

In a large serving bowl or platter, spread coconut cream evenly along the bottom. Arrange strawberries, melon, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, kiwis, pineapple, granola, dried mandarins, nuts, dates, and seeds all in lines across the bowl. Sprinkle chopped mint around the edges and drizzle with lime juice. Garnish with lime zest and serve.

Darlene suggests pairing with a sparkling rosé.

Bear Republic Burger Salad

Makes 4 servings

Darlene loves to ride her bike around Eastside, Westside and Dry Creek Road, especially in the springtime. On the weekends, when she used to train for triathlons, she would go on long rides and meet her family at the Bear Republic in Healdsburg for lunch. She would always look forward to a cold Racer 5 and a burger with garlic fries. Although her triathlon days are over and unfortunately, the Bear Republic’s restaurant is no longer there, the legend of that burger lives on in this salad.

For the dressing:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Flake sea salt and cracked pepper to taste

For the salad:

8 cups butter lettuce torn into bite-sized pieces

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ cup diced tomatoes

1 cup diced extra sharp cheddar cheese (½ inch cubes)

1 cup diced onions

3/4 finely chopped dill pickles

In a large salad bowl add mayonnaise, oil, mustard, ketchup, pickle relish, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined.

Preheat the grill to medium. While it heats, season ground beef with salt and pepper and form into 4 patties. Cook on the preheated grill, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes a side, depending on the desired level of doneness. Remove from grill, let cool for a few minutes, then cut into bite sized pieces and set aside.

Heat a small sautee pan or skillet over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 1 cup diced onions. Sauté until onions are translucent and start to brown 12-15 minutes.

In the bowl with the dressing add lettuce, hamburger, tomatoes, cheese, onion and pickles. Toss until evenly coated.

Darlene suggests serving with a Racer 5 IPA or Guayaki Yerba Mate.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.