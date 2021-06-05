Rohnert Park motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A Rohnert Park motorcyclist was seriously injured outside Healdsburg earlier this week after he failed to negotiate a turn and was ejected from his bike.

Jacob King, 32, suffered major injuries and was in critical condition, said CHP Officer David deRutte. King was first taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Washington Hospital in San Francisco.

The accident occurred about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday when King was riding with three other motorcyclists eastbound on Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, west of Rockpile Road, deRutte said.

