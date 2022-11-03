Rohnert Park officials are taking steps to avert an anticipated increase in sideshow activities in the city as Santa Rosa crackdown on the illegal vehicle demonstrations in its jurisdiction.

The Rohnert Park City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously gave administrators approval to pursue an ordinance that would give police an added tool to deter the large crowds that gather around sideshows and rein in organizers promoting events on social media.

The discussion comes weeks after Santa Rosa approved its own set of rules that target participants, spectators and organizers with potential jail time or hefty fines.

The local rules, which go into effect Nov. 25, follow a pair of state laws signed this year and last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom that stiffen sideshow penalties.

Tim Mattos, director of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, said while sideshow activity has mostly been concentrated in Santa Rosa, his department expects participants will be looking for other venues, including in Rohnert Park, with Santa Rosa’s beefed-up enforcement.

“We’re concerned that this will start pushing them to other areas,” he said. “We’re trying to get out in front of this.”

The city can currently cite drivers and tow vehicles for traffic violations but there is nothing on the books that allows officers to go after others involved, he said.

Sideshows describe a range of vehicle demonstrations where drivers block traffic to perform stunts, including donuts and figure-eights, in proximity to a crowd. Authorities say they have become more frequent, larger and dangerous and, in several cases, local sideshows have been marred by gun violence, assaults and other injuries and property damage.

Mattos said his officers have responded to sideshows in other parts of the county as part of a regional call for aid to address events.

The proposed ordinance would likely prohibit sideshows on public streets and private parking lots and provide sanctions for participants, spectators and organizers. The ordinance would include language that requires officers to prove people are actively participating or are spectators, he said, in response to concerns from one council member that innocent bystanders could be mistakenly targeted.

There is no timeline for when an ordinance will come back for council consideration.

The department will also be working with the city’s Public Works Department to install Botts’ dots and make other traffic changes to deter activity, and will be in schools educating students about the dangers of sideshows, he said.

“We definitely need to move this forward,” said Council member Gerard Giudice, who recounted an incident where a sideshow took place in the parking lot of a business he ran in Marin County. “The safety of our residents is paramount and these things are absolutely frightening.”

Mattos said other cities likely will also take up the issue as police chiefs from across the county push for more enforcement.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.