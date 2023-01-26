What must a city that prides itself on being development friendly and affordable do to ensure it remains a local leader in housing production?

That’s the challenge facing Rohnert Park, which this week advanced a new housing blueprint that would prioritize new housing in the city’s growing northeast and southeast corners while committing to find ways to encourage construction of more affordable homes.

The city must add 1,580 new units between 2023 and 2031 under state-mandated housing goals.

That’s a 76% increase over the last eight-year housing cycle that called for the construction of 899 units.

While it’s a significant jump — even for a city that has led in new housing production over the past decade — Rohnert Park officials said they still expect to exceed the goal with projects now on the rise and those in the pipeline, plus land zoned in the city for future projects.

The city estimates 3,189 units will be built over the next eight years. There are more than 16,300 homes in the city of about 44,000 people.

“Rohnert Park is leading the way in fulfilling state housing mandates,” Vice Mayor Susan Hollingsworth Adams said. “We are singularly focused on bringing housing of all types to the city and continuing our track record of meeting residents needs and future growth.”

Still, while Sonoma County’s third largest city has long embraced housing growth and been considered more affordable, new policies and programs will be needed to meet lower income housing needs, officials said.

Housing Manager Jenna Garcia said the new plan, known as a housing element, will underwrite that work.

Local jurisdictions across the state are assigned a certain number of housing units to be built within the eight-year housing cycle. Sonoma County and its nine cities must approve over 14,500 new homes, a 72% jump over current housing goals, to alleviate chronic housing shortages.

Cities and counties are required by state law to submit a housing plan showing how they will meet those goals and the plans have become a focal point for state leaders as they seek to hold local jurisdictions more accountable for housing production.

Jurisdictions have until Jan. 31 to adopt the plans or face losing state funding or even open the door to developers to bypass city zoning and other regulations to build housing.

Housing advocates said while Rohnert Park’s plan is a good start, meeting housing goals is the bare minimum cities can do. The city must do more to preserve the existing housing stock and protect residents, particularly renters, advocates said.

Where is housing planned?

Of the 1,580 allotted units, 199 must be reserved for extremely low income, 200 must be very low income, 230 must be low income, 265 must be moderate and 686 must be above moderate income.

The city saw construction of 1,794 units over the last cycle, twice the units required, and met objectives for low income and above moderate income units. But the city fell short on goals to develop enough very low and moderate income housing.

The bulk of new housing under the new plan is concentrated in the University District subdivision north of Sonoma State University and in the SoMo Village development in the city’s southeast, both already underway.

The city’s future downtown site on State Farm Drive has also been targeted as key to meeting housing goals with as many as 460 planned units, including at least 15% affordable units.

Several scattered sites west of Highway 101 along Dowdell Avenue will also be transformed into housing.

Beyond projects already under construction or planned, the city identified additional sites that are zoned for housing, including the underutilized commercial center on Southwest Boulevard and Adrian Drive and the Roberts Lake park-and-ride, site of the city-sanctioned homeless camp.

Together, those sites are expected to generate 2,771 units, more than 1.5 times the total city allotment for the cycle.

However, most of the those units are expected to be above moderate income and the city is likely to fall short on producing enough very low, low and moderate income units.

New programs to meet demand

To meet those goals, the city will look to rezone three smaller parcels on Snyder Lane and to implement a host of programs and policy changes to encourage the creation of more affordable housing.

An assessment of Rohnert Park’s population and housing stock found median home prices in the city were far lower than countywide prices.

The city’s median sale price was $613,000 in May 2022 compared to $820,000 for Sonoma County, according to the housing element.

However, renters in the city face high costs.