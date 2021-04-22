To avoid pickpockets, local law enforcement agencies recommend these tips:

– Be aware of your surroundings. Those pickpocketing often work in teams.

– Don’t leave your purse or other valuables in your car, shopping cart or handheld baskets.

– Make sure your bag, backpack or purse is completely closed.

– Do not keep your ATM code or social security cards in your wallet.

– Keep a limited amount of cash and credit cards in your wallet in case a theft does happen.

Source: Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and the Petaluma Police Department