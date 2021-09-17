Rohnert Park pivots to helping nonprofits after voters decide to continue city fireworks ban

After years of community debate over whether personal fireworks should be outlawed in Rohnert Park, the voters have finally spoken.

“The voters have given a resounding response. The voters have said they are finished,” said City Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams.

Noting the 61% of voters in Tuesday’s election who said the city should continue its prohibition against so-called safe and sane fireworks, she said it “is well and truly a settled issue.”

Hollingsworth Adams, along with Pam Stafford, voted against a city-imposed ban the council passed 3-2 in April. But after fireworks advocates collected the 2,500 signatures required to qualify a referendum for the ballot, the council set the special election for Tuesday.

Now, once the county registrar of voters certifies the election results, the council will confirm the referendum’s decision and likely will restart discussions about a potential community fireworks display and how to help nonprofits that have traditionally raised money through fireworks sales.

The April ban was suspended until after the referendum was decided.

A proposal to dedicate money from a foundation created from payments from the Graton Resort & Casino to help make whole nonprofits that would’ve lost money this year without fireworks’ sales was also put on hold.

The council will now restart that discussion.

“From the moment we started to discuss fireworks, we didn’t just say they’re going away, but we also came with solutions,” said Councilmember Willy Linares. “Now that we have clarity, let’s put that program back into play. Let’s get back to the table, make sure everybody feels like they’re taken care of, because we care.”

Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, who voted with Linares and Mayor Gerard Giudice in favor of the ban the referendum attempted to overturn, said the election itself was a relief as much as the result.

Both Elward and Linares received ugly phone calls, emails and comments, and someone lit a trash can full of fireworks afire in front of Linares’ home. Elward, the city’s first Black council member, was the target hateful, racist comments after her vote.

“It was such a relief after putting my family through all this,” Elward said. “Since March we’ve been talking about it, stressing out about it, the slurs, people who accuse you of wanting to ruin the city.

“I’m there to unite people,” she said, “for our city to be a better place for everyone.”

She also said the council would revisit the nonprofit assistance.

“We said we would help the nonprofits and we will,” she said.

Stafford, who voted with Hollingsworth Adams against the city ban, said she’s pleased the community has finally had its say as well. The effort to help nonprofits may have to be restructured now, she said.

Initially, the plan included full reimbursement for nonprofits that would have lost fireworks money this year, and they would have first priority for the casino funds over other nonprofits. In later years, all nonprofits would be treated equally. But since the referendum put the ban on hold and sales were allowed this year, that became moot.

“I think we do have to start over, that whole process,” Stafford said. “A lot of nonprofits do a lot of different things to raise money. I’d rather see a process where everyone applies and gets vetted. We did have a $5,000 limit at one point.”

Now that the fireworks ban is again “the law of the land,” Hollingsworth Adams said, “We will honor it in Rohnert Park.”

“What we need to do is tighten down the laws on the state level, ratchet up the fines, stop people from bringing in illegal fireworks,” she said. Rohnert Park can only fine abusers a maximum of $1,000.

Cloverdale is now the lone city in Sonoma County that allows personal fireworks.

Discussion of a ban hasn’t been raised since 2009, when the council voted 3-2 to continue allowing state-approved fireworks use.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.